Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are motivated to win the Stanley Cup now

After clawing back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final and losing by a goal in Game 7, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are more motivated than ever to avenge the most gut-wrenching defeat of their NHL careers. Draisaitl signed an extension and is now under contract for nine more seasons, McDavid expected to get a similar deal a year from now, but they expect to win it all now and are favored to do so.

