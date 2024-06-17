Connor McDavid led the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final. They need even more from him to stay alive

Connor McDavid has led the Edmonton Oilers out of a horrendous start all the way to and through the playoffs to the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. McDavid now is being counted on to lead them out of a deep hole to fend off elimination and keep the season going. Evidence of the longtime captain and face of the franchise’s leadership have been there throughout this run. His performance putting up four points in Game 4 with the Oilers in danger of being swept was just the latest example, and more McDavid magic might still be needed.

