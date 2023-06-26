Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP when the league reveals its award recipients at a ceremony in Nashville. The Edmonton Oilers’ captain could be a unanimous choice after leading all players with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points. McDavid’s season was the highest scoring since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. This year is a rare instance in which most of the major award winners have been obvious since the end of the regular season. San Jose’s Erik Karlsson is expected to take home the Norris Trophy as top defenseman, and Boston could have three award-winners.

