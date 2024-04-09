Connor McDavid is day to day with injury and could miss the Oilers’ next game against Vegas

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid is day to day with a lower-body injury and could miss the Oilers’ next game against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas. McDavid did not practice Tuesday. Coach Kris Knoblauch says he’ll speak with the three-time NHL MVP on Wednesday before the team decided whether McDavid would play that night against the Golden Knights. McDavid ranks third in the league in scoring with 130 points, trailing only Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon. The Oilers recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the minors on an emergency basis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.