Connor McDavid injured on his first shift, returning to Edmonton to be evaluated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oilers star Connor McDavid was injured on his first shift against the Blue Jackets. Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said after the 6-1 loss to Columbus that McDavid was returning to Edmonton where he would be evaluated. An update is expected Tuesday. McDavid was chasing the puck past the Blue Jackets blue line when he tripped over Zach Werenski’s extended stick and slid into the boards left skate first. The Oilers said he would not return with what they called a lower-body injury.

