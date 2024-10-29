Connor McDavid injured in the Oilers’ game at the Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Connor McDavid has left the Edmonton Oilers’ game at the Columbus Blue Jackets after getting injured on the first shift. McDavid was chasing the puck past the Blue Jackets blue line when he tripped over Zach Werenski’s extended stick and slid into the boards left skate first. The Oilers said he would not return with what they called a lower-body injury. The undisputed best player in hockey is coming off leading Edmonton to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and earning playoff MVP honors. McDavid had 10 points in the team’s first nine games this season.

