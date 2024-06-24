Connor McDavid could become latest losing playoff MVP if the Oilers don’t win the Cup

Which captain will be handed the Stanley Cup after Game 7 remains an open question. It appears far more certain who will get the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP no matter if the Edmonton Oilers or Florida Panthers win the title on Monday night. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid is an overwhelming favorite to win the award, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, with minus-3000 odds. That equates to an implied probability of more than 96%. Five players have won the award without winning the Cup. That has happened once each for the championship round MVPs in the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.