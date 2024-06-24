Connor McDavid becomes latest losing playoff MVP after the Oilers lose Game 7

Back-to-back four-point games in the Stanley Cup Final helped deliver the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. He just won’t get to celebrate it with a championship as the Oilers star forward becomes the sixth player to get that prestigious award without winning the Stanley Cup. McDavid set a playoff record with 34 assists this postseason and his 42 points ranked fourth best. But he had no points in the final two games and ended up just short of the title after a 2-1 loss.

