Connor McDavid becomes 1st player with 150 points since 1996

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid became the first player in 27 years to reach 150 points in a season when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of Edmonton’s game against the San Jose Sharks. McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins early in the first period for his 87th assist and then knocked in a rebound with 1:44 left in the first period for his 63rd goal to reach the milestone last achieved by Mario Lemieux when he scored 161 points in 1995-96. McDavid became just the sixth player ever to record 150 points in a season, joining Wayne Gretzky, Lemieux, Phil Esposito, Steve Yzerman and Bernie Nichols.

