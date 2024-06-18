Connor Hults halts North Carolina comeback bid to help Seminoles advance with 9-5 win at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Connor Hults pitched 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief to thwart North Carolina’s comeback bid, and Jaxson West and Max Williams hit back-to-back homers in the ninth for insurance as Florida State beat the Tar Heels 9-5 in an elimination game at the College World Series. The Seminoles will play No. 1 national seed Tennessee on Wednesday. They would have to beat the Volunteers then and again Thursday to reach the finals for the first time since 1999. The Tar Heels lost consecutive games for the first time since mid-April and went 1-2 in their first CWS since 2018.

