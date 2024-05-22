Connor Hujsak’s walkoff home run lifts Mississippi State over Mississippi at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Connor Hujsak belted a two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Mississippi State to a dramatic 2-1 victory over rival Mississippi in the SEC Tournament. David Mershon drew a walk to leadoff walk and reached third base with two outs, Hujsak then drove the first pitch of his at-bat deep to left field for the win. The game’s only other run came on a solo home run by Mississippi’s Will Furniss in the fifth inning. Brooks Auger pitched eight innings for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks. Tyson Hardin recorded two outs in the ninth. Tyler Davis got the third out and was credited with the victory.

