Connor Hujsak delivers another winner for Mississippi State in 5-3 victory over Texas A&M

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Connor Hujsak delivered again for Mississippi State, his two-run double in the ninth inning lifting the Bulldogs to a 5-3 victory over Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament. Hujsak, whose walkoff home run gave Mississippi State a 2-1 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday, was clutch again in the ninth inning. After the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out, Dakota Jordan flied out and Hujsak came to the plate. He sent a single up the middle on an 0-2 pitch, scoring David Mershon and Bryce Chance with the go-ahead runs. Both runs were unearned after a throwing error by relief pitcher Evan Aschenbeck. Tyler Davis pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save and the win went to Nate Dohm, who pitched two scoreless innings.

