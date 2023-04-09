Connor Hellebuyck stops 28 shots, Jets beat Predators 2-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Saturday night.

Defenseman Neal Pionk and forward Mark Scheifele scored to help the Jets improve to 44-32-3 in a desperate race for the final wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Jusse Soros made 36 saves for Nashville. The Predators dropped to 40-31-8 — three points behind the Jets in the standings.

Pionk gave Winnipeg a 2-0 lead 1:36 into the third period. The defenseman took a pass from forward Nikolaj Ehlers at the top of the faceoff circle and fired the puck past Saros.

The Jets stormed Nashville in the second period, outshooting the Predators 20-5, but only managed one goal. They finally broke through with 4:64 left in the period on Scheifele’s 40th of the season.

Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) checks Nashville Predators' Dante Fabbro (57) as Mark Scheifele (55) picks up a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55), Kyle Connor (81) and Neal Pionk (4) celebrate Scheifele's goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Woods Previous Next

UP NEXT

Predators: At Calgary on Monday night.

Jets: Host San Jose on Monday night in regular-season home finale.

