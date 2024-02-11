Connor Hellebuyck makes 35 saves, Jets beat Penguins 2-1 to end 5-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates his goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/JOHN WOODS]

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele scored to help Winnipeg avenge a 3-0 loss in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 29 saves. Sidney Crosby’s nine-game points streak ended.

The Penguins pulled to 2-1 late in the second period when Rust deflected a point shot from Erik Karlsson past Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg made it 2-0 with 4:31 left in the first period when Niederreiter backhanded a rebound off the boards past Jarry from the side of the net.

The Jets opened the scoring midway through the first. Scheifele beat Jarry by one-timing a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers on a 2-on-1.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Florida on Wednesday night.

Jets: Host San Jose on Wednesday night.

