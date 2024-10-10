Connor Hellebuyck makes 30 saves, Jets rout Oilers 6-0 in opener

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his 38th career shutout and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Edmonton Oilers 6-0 on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists, Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist and Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Samberg and Kyle Connor also scored.

Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 30-20. The Oilers lost to Florida in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final last season.

Oilers starter Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 13 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Calvin Pickard gave up a goal on seven shots.

Takeaways

Jets: Connor scored in an opener for an NHL-record seventh consecutive year. He walked in from the top of the circle on the power play midway through the second period and whipped a shot off the post and in. Three players scored in six straight openers: Cam Atkinson, Yvan Cournoyer and Mud Bruneteau.

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl’s opening night points streak ended at eight.

Key moment

Winnipeg scored twice in a 20-second span early in the second period to take a 4-0 lead. Kupari ripped a shot past Skinner and, while that was still sinking in, Nino Niederreiter passed through traffic to Samberg for a shot over Skinner’s shoulder.

Key stat

The Jets scored four times on their first 10 shots.

Up next

The Oilers host Chicago on Saturday night in the second of four home games to start the season. The Jets open a four-homestand Friday night against the Blackhawks.

