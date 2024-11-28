Connor Essegian scored 29 points and makes 6 3-pointers to help Nebraska beat South Dakota 96-79

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Connor Essegian scored a career-high 29 points and made six 3-pointers, Brice Williams added 21 points and four 3-pointers, and Nebraska beat South Dakota 96-79. One of Essegian’s five assists led to Ahron Ulis’ half-court shot just before the halftime buzzer to give Nebraska a 54-35 lead. South Dakota missed a 3-pointer and Andrew Morgan grabbed the defensive rebound with about three seconds left. Morgan got it to Essegian, who quicky found Ulis at midcourt for his first made basket of the game. Nebraska’s lead did not drop below 12 points in the second half. Its largest advantage was 23 at 60-27.

