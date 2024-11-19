Connor Bedard trying to break out of slump as the Blackhawks struggle to score

CHICAGO (AP) — When it comes to his scoring slump, Connor Bedard is all about location. As in the areas of the ice where the young forward can deliver for the Chicago Blackhawks. Bedard says he needs to find good spots where he can make a play. The 19-year-old Bedard is going through some growing pains at the beginning of his second NHL season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft has no goals and four assists in his last nine games going into Chicago’s matchup with Anaheim.

