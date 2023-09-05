Connor Bedard takes another step toward making his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Connor Bedard took another step in his path from top pick in the NHL draft to his pro debut with the Chicago Blackhawks. Bedard wore the home red Blackhawks jersey and his new team’s full gear on the ice for the first time at the NHL Players’ Association’s rookie showcase. Even while wearing the jersey Bedard tried to push away the thought of playing his first game for Chicago against childhood idol Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10. The 18-year-old considered the best prospect since Connor McDavid has his mind set on training camp before games count for real.

