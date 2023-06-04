Connor Bedard sweeps Canadian Hockey League awards

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Connor Bedard became the first player in Canadian Hockey League history to sweep the Player of the Year, Top Prospect and Top Scorer awards Saturday night at the Memorial Cup. Expected to be selected first overall in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, the 17-year-old Regina Pats star had 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 regular-season games in the Western Hockey League. He added 10 goals and 10 assists in a seven-game first-round playoff loss Saskatoon. The draft is June 28-29 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bedard will be 18 on July 17.

