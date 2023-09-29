Connor Bedard skates in his first NHL exhibition game with the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard played in his first preseason game with the Chicago Blackhawks, and fans of the Original Six franchise were ready. The two lower levels of the United Center were mostly full for the exhibition matchup with the St. Louis Blues. The team closed off the upper deck. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson started Bedard on a line with wingers Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato. The rookie got the loudest cheers of any player when his name was announced before the game. Chicago went 26-49-7 last season, and then used a surprise win in the NHL draft lottery to take the highly touted Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.