Connor Bedard scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Britain 4-2 at hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada opened its title defense at the ice hockey world championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain. The 18-year-old Bedard coming off a great rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks netted twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. Britain goaltender Jackson Whistle made 30 saves. In Group B in the city of Ostrava, Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in their opening game.

