Connor Bedard scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Britain 4-2 at hockey worlds

By The Associated Press
Canada's Connor Bedard, left, shoots to score his sides third goal past Britain's goalkeeper Jackson Whistle during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

PRAGUE (AP) — Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada opened its title defense at the ice hockey world championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain. The 18-year-old Bedard coming off a great rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks netted twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. Britain goaltender Jackson Whistle made 30 saves. In Group B in the city of Ostrava, Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in their opening game.

