Connor Bedard is living up to the hype, but the Blackhawks remain one of the NHL’s worst teams

CHICAGO (AP) — While Connor Bedard has lived up to the hype as the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft, he can only do so much. The Chicago Blackhawks still look like a team at the beginning of a rebuilding project, albeit with a budding offensive star and a handful of promising defensemen. Chicago has dropped 10 of 12 after Tuesday night’s 4-3 shootout loss to Nashville. It is off to a 7-16-1 start after it was 7-13-4 through its first 24 games last season. The biggest problem for Chicago is its lack of scoring punch, even with Bedard in the fold.

