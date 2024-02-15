Connor Bedard expected to return to action after missing 14 games with a broken jaw

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson says rookie center Connor Bedard was expected to return to the ice on Thursday night against Pittsburgh after missing nearly six weeks with a broken jaw. Bedard, considered the favorite for the NHL’s rookie of the year award before his injury, has missed 14 games since breaking his jaw in a collision with New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith on Jan. 5. He has practiced with the team in recent days but hadn’t been in any contact drills until Thursday morning, when he skated with the team’s spare players, a day after doctors cleared him.

