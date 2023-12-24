Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras score lacrosse-style goals on NHL’s final night before break

On the NHL’s final night before its holiday break, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard and Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras combined for a stylish celebration of lacrosse. Bedard and Zegras each scored a lacrosse-style — or “Michigan” — goal in a pair of highlights that likely will be watched repeatedly before the league returns to action on Wednesday night. The 18-year-old Bedard pulled off the feat for the first time since he was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft.

