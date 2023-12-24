Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras score lacrosse-style goals on NHL’s final night before break

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, right, scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

On the NHL’s final night before its holiday break, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard and Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras combined for a stylish celebration of lacrosse. Bedard and Zegras each scored a lacrosse-style — or “Michigan” — goal in a pair of highlights that likely will be watched repeatedly before the league returns to action on Wednesday night. The 18-year-old Bedard pulled off the feat for the first time since he was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft.

