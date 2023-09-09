Connor Bazelak throws for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns in Bowling Green’s 38-15 win over EIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Connor Bazelak completed his first 11 passes on his way to 319 yards and three touchdowns in Bowling Green’s 38-15 victory over Eastern Illinois. Harold Fannin Jr. had 109 yards receiving on seven catches, including a 19-yard toss from Bazelak over the middle late in the third quarter that gave the Falcons a 31-12 lead. Odieu Hiliare, who gave the Falcons their first points with a 10-yard TD catch, extended his streak to 37 games with a reception, the fifth-best active streak in the nation. Ta’ron Keith added 123 yards on six catches and Terion Stewart had a pair of rushing touchdowns.

