Connor Bazelak, Rahkeem Smith power Bowling Green to 38-13 win over Ball Stsate

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Rahkeem Smith scored three times, and Bowling Green defeated Ball State 38-13 to remain tied for first place in the Mid-American Conference. The loss came in the first game for Colin Johnson as interim coach of Ball State. Bowling Green (7-4), Miami and Ohio are tied for first place with 6-1 records. Bowling Green hosts Miami on Saturday, with that winner earning a spot in the MAC championship game. Ohio would be the other team in the championship game with a win at home against Ball State. Bowling Green led just 10-7 at halftime against Ball State but broke it open with 18 unanswered points in the third quarter.

