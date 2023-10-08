Connley’s 3 TDs power Prairie View A&M past winless Mississippi Valley State, 31-12

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third as Prairie View A&M pulled away from winless Mississippi Valley State for a 31-12 victory. The Panthers bounced back from 35-20 loss to Grambling State to earn their third Southwestern Athletic Conference contest in four starts.

