Connelly seeks to put past mistake behind after being selected 19th in NHL draft by Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trevor Connolly hopes to put the mistake he’s made in the past, and focus on what he’s learned through diversity training and volunteering after being selected 19th overall in the NHL draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. The 18-year-old forward expressed relief after being selected and saying he’s a different person than he was two years ago. That’s when he posted an image Snapchat showing a friend posing in front of a collection of building blocks formed in the shape of a swastika. General manager Kelly McCrimmon says Vegas officials conducted an extensive background check, while also meeting with the player twice over the past month before determining to draft him.

