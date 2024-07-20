Connection between QB Williams, WR Allen could be the key to the Bears improving

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — New Chicago Bears receiver Keenan Allen and prized quarterback Caleb Williams helped each other learn the playbook when they weren’t either watching the NBA playoffs or playing Monopoly Deal during minicamp. The connection between the six-time Pro Bowler and the No. 1 overall draft pick could go a long way toward determining whether the Bears make an anticipated jump. Chicago hasn’t finished with a winning record since the 2018 NFC North championship season. The Bears seem poised for a turnaround following some splashy offseason moves that cleared the way to draft Williams and acquire Allen in a trade.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.