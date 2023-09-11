Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas has crashed the MVP race between A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart head into the playoffs this week as the top contenders to win the WNBA’s most valuable player award. That’s no surprise. They are the two superstars on the league’s “super teams” — the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. But there is a third contender for MVP as well. Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas has played her way into the conversation. She has recorded a league-record six triple-doubles in leading the Sun to the No. 3 seed. Thomas is the first player in league history to record at least 600 points, 400 rebounds and 300 assists in a single season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.