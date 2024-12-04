Connecticut Sun hire Belgium national team coach Rachid Meziane

The Connecticut Sun have hired Belgium national team coach Rachid Meziane to replace Stephanie White. Meziane led Belgium to a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics in August. Besides leading Belgium, Meziane has served as the coach of the French women’s basketball club Villeneuve D’Asco since 2019. He led the team to a Ligue Feminine de Basketball Championship and a EuroLeague runner-up finish during the 2023-24 season. White left the Sun to coach the Indiana Fever.

