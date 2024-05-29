Connecticut starts season 6-0 for the first time and Bonner reaches 7,000 career points

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 19 points to help become the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 7,000 career points and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Phoenix Mercury 70-47 on Tuesday night to set a franchise record with six straight wins to start a season. Connecticut (6-0), the only undefeated team in the WNBA, entered tied with its 2018 and ’21 teams as the only 5-0 starts in franchise history. It was tied at 19-all before the Sun went on a 19-1 run to take control. Connecticut led 38-20 with 2:18 in the first half before the Mercury scored the final five points. Phoenix had just 10 points in the third quarter as the Sun cruised. The Mercury were just 1 of 27 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.