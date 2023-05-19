Connecticut governor looking to bring NHL’s Coyotes to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday he’s planning to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of moving the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford. Lamont told reporters during a news availability that he hopes the meeting can take place sometime next week. He said Hartford provides a passionate market and a government that would be a willing partner with the team. Talk of a relocation for the Coyotes has taken on steam since voters in Tempe, Arizona this week rejected referendum for an $2.3 billion entertainment district that would allow the franchise to build a new arena there.

