Conklin, Tau-Tolliver account for 3 TDs each as Sacramento St. beats Weber St. 51-48 in 2OT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Carson Conklin and Elijah Tau-Tolliver each accounted for three touchdowns, Zach Schreiner kicked a 36-yard field goal on the first possession of the second overtime and Sacramento State held on to beat Weber State 51-48. Conklin was 32-of-47 passing for 357 yards and three TDs. Tau-Tolliver had 141 yards rushing and three scores and added 11 receptions for 85 yards. Anderson Grover caught eight passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Sacramento State (3-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). Kyle Thompson kicked a 21-yard field goal for Weber State (3-5, 2-2) with 4 seconds left in regulation to make it 41-all and force overtime. Damon Bankston had 234 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries for Weber State.

