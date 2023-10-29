Conklin debuts with 3 TD passes, Sac State tops Idaho State 51-16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Carson Conklin came off the bench to throw three touchdowns passes in his debut and Sacramento State pulled away for a 51-16 victory over Idaho State. Kaiden Bennett staked Sacramento State (6-2, 3-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, to a 7-0 lead when he capped a nine-play, 75-yard game-opening drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jared Gipson. Coleman Kuntz added a 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left and the Hornets led 14-0 after one quarter. Idaho State (3-5, 3-2) battled back to take a 16-14 lead. Conklin replaced Bennett, who has been dealing with a sore shoulder, and delivered his first career touchdown pass — a go-ahead 13-yard toss to Devin Gandy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.