Congo to appeal against lifting of Morocco coach’s ban at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Morocco’s and Congo’s argument at the Africa Cup of Nations rumbles on. The Congolese soccer federation says it is appealing against the lifting of a suspension of Morocco coach Walid Regragui for his role in the melee after the teams’ heated encounter. Regragui was initially banned for four games with two suspended by the Confederation of African Football. But its appeal board on Sunday partially upheld an appeal filed by the Moroccan federation against the ban. It cleared the coach to return on Tuesday for his team’s last-16 game against South Africa. The Congolese federation says it’s “totally unjustified.”

