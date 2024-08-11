Congo sprinter Mulamba tests positive for steroid at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The International Testing Agency says sprinter Dominique Lasconi Mulamba has tested positive for an anabolic steroid at the Paris Olympics. He was listed as one of Congo’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony on the Seine River. Mulamba competed in the 100 meters. The ITA says he gave a sample that was positive for stanozolol metabolite. He’s been provisionally suspended and cannot participate in Sunday’s closing ceremony. He can appeal. The sample was collected last Sunday, a day after the 22-year-old Mulamba was eliminated in the round before the semifinals when he ran 10.53 and finished seventh in his heat.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.