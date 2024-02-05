Congo players spotlight armed violence in their country before Africa Cup semifinal

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Congo captain Chancel Mbemba and forward Cédric Bakambu are spotlighting the armed violence in the east of their country while they’re playing at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mbemba writes, “I pray with all my heart that my country regains its peace.” Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. The armed groups have long waged campaigns of violence in the mineral-rich region and have been accused of mass killings.

