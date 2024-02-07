Congo players protest before Africa Cup game against armed violence in their country

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Congo’s players and coach Sébastien Desabre have protested before their team’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinal to spotlight the armed violence taking part in the east of their country. The players and French coach Desabre all held their right hands in front of their mouths and two fingers to their temples during a portion of Congo’s national anthem. The players also wore black armbands for the semifinal against host nation Ivory Coast. Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities.

