Congo knocks Egypt out of Africa Cup on penalties and will play Guinea in quarterfinals

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Congo has knocked seven-time champion Egypt out of the Africa Cup of Nations with an 8-7 win on penalties after the teams finished 1-1 after extra time in the round-of-16 match. Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal struck the crossbar with his spot kick before Lionel Mpasi stepped up to send Congo into the quarterfinals. Mohamed Bayo scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send Guinea into the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over 10-man Equatorial Guinea. Congo will next face Guinea.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.