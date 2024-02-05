Congo forward Cédric Bakambu spotlights armed violence in his country while playing at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Congo forward Cédric Bakambu is spotlighting the armed violence in the east of his country while he’s playing at the Africa Cup of Nations. Bakambu has suggested on social media that the world is ignoring human rights abuses in Congo. Bakambu write on X, formerly Twitter, “Everyone sees the massacres in eastern Congo. But everyone is silent.” Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. The armed groups have long waged campaigns of violence in the mineral-rich region and have been accused of mass killings.

