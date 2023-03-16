Conforto, Kluber, rookie Carroll off to good spring starts

PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Conforto’s once-ailing shoulder appears healthy and the veteran slugger is back to mashing baseballs. The Giants have eased the 30-year-old back on the field after he missed all of 2022 following right shoulder surgery. But even in limited at-bats in the Cactus League, he’s hit four homers, which was tied for the spring lead through Wednesday’s games. Conforto signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Giants in the offseason. This spring is a reminder of how good the former New York Mets star can be when healthy. He was an All-Star in 2017, hit a career-high 33 homers in 2019 and batted .322 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Red Sox newcomer Corey Kluber and Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll also are looking good this spring.

