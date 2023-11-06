Conforto and Stripling turn down opt outs with Giants, who exercise option on Cobb

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Michael Conforto and right-hander Ross Stripling declined to exercise opt outs and remained with the San Francisco Giants, who exercised their option on right-hander Alex Cobb. Conforto, 30, retained an $18 million salary for next season after hitting .239 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Stripling, 33, kept a $12.5 million salary after going 0-5 with a 5.36 ERA in 11 starts and 11 relief appearances. Cobb’s option is worth $10 million, making his deal worth $28 million over three seasons. The 36-year-old went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA over 28 starts in his second year with the Giants.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.