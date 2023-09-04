Confident cornerback D.J. Reed says the Jets can have a ‘historical’ defense this season

D.J. Reed has set an extremely high bar for the New York Jets’ defense. And the veteran cornerback believes the talented group will leave its mark. On the field. And in the history books. The confident cornerback said during a video call Monday the Jets’ defense has the potential to be “historical” and match such groups as the 1985 Chicago Bears and 2013 Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” secondary. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers agrees with Reed’s assessment and says the Jets shouldn’t be afraid to state their goals. But they both add that it’s on the team to go out and prove it.

