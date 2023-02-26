Confidence Game wins Rebel as 18-1 shot, earns Derby points

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Confidence Game won the $1 million Rebel Stakes by one length to earn 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Confidence Game ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.21 on a sloppy track at Oaklawn under jockey James Graham. The colt was sent off at 18-1 odds and paid $39, $13.20 and $7.80. Red Route One finished second and Reincarnate was third. Reincarnate was transferred from trainer Bob Baffert to Tim Yakteen. Baffert recently lost his legal bid to overturn a two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Inc. ahead of the Kentucky Derby in May.

