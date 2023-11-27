Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source

Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, a person with direct knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press. It’s the league’s latest expansion with a school moving up from Division I college football’s second tier to the Bowl Subdivision. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school and conference were not making their internal plans public. The move is expected to be announced as soon as this week. After being raided by the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt the past two years, Conference USA re-constituted in 2023 as a nine-team league. It includes former Championship Subdivision schools Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State.

