Conference title games are old hat for Chiefs and 49ers and new stage for Baltimore and Lions

For the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, getting to the conference title game is becoming old hat. For the city of Baltimore and the Detroit Lions, being on this stage is a bit of a rarity. When the Chiefs visit the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game it will be their sixth straight trip. This will be the first conference title game played in Baltimore in 53 years. San Francisco has made it this far in three straight seasons, while Detroit did it for the second time in the Super Bowl era.

