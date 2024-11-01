Conference realignment leads to bigger and better SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC

The women’s basketball landscape has shifted. Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 will bolster an already strong Southeastern Conference while USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 add two of the top teams in the country to the Big Ten. Throw in Stanford and Cal joining the ACC and Arizona, Colorado and Utah joining the Big 12 and the remaining four power conferences have become even better. While the level of play and parity may have increased so has the travel. Many teams now in the ACC and Big Ten will have to go coast-to-coast.

