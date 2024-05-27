Conference League final in Athens will have massive security operation as Olympiakos goes for title

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — With Greek club Olympiakos aiming for its first European trophy, there will be a massive security operation in Athens for Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina. More than 3,000 police officers will be on duty for the game, with the AEK Arena surrounded by security measures that will halt traffic, close local schools and even ban food deliveries north of the Greek capital. There could still be some celebration on the streets if Olympiakos delivers the trophy. Despite a disappointing domestic season, Olympiakos has the momentum in the third-tier European competition after knocking out Fenerbahce and Aston Villa in the previous rounds.

