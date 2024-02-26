Confederate is harness racing’s Horse of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Confederate, who last year won 13 of 15 races and became the fastest 3-year-old pacer in history, was named 2023 Horse of the Year at the U.S. Harness Writers Association banquet. Owned by Diamond Creek Racing, the 2023 Owner of the Year, Confederate was trained by Brett Pelling and driven by Tim Tetrick. Three-year-old colt Tactical Approach, who won last year’s Hambletonian, was named Trotter of the Year. Other honorees included Scott Zeron as Driver of the Year and Ake Svanstedt as Trainer of the Year.

